The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

The California Board of Parole Hearings has recommended the release of a Bakersfield man convicted of a 1993 second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Harold Gann was found suitable for parole and was found not to post an unreasonable risk of danger to society during a nearly four-hour hearing on Wednesday, the Kern County District Attorney's office reported. A review process will follow.