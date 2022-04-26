DA: Multiagency human trafficking operation nets 19 arrests

A multiagency human trafficking operation resulted in 20 arrests over several days last week, according to a Kern County DA’s office news release Monday.
Those arrested during the operation were arrested on suspicion of a variety of charges, including pimping, pandering, sending harmful material to seduce a minor and arranging a meeting with minor for lewd purpose.
The operation also resulted in the identification and recovery of five victims of human trafficking.
The DA’s office listed the following individuals among those arrested in the investigation, which included: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation employee Jose Donaciano Valdez, 57; Juan Carlos Gonzalez, 26; Oscar Gonzalez-Oyalo, 24; David N. Stokes, 61; Hugo Ramos Inga, 44; Luis Aguilar, 25; Isiah Kyli Chapman, 25; Jose Lozano, 26; Alyiaha Delany Daniels, 27; Emmo Castro-Santos, 29; Eduardo David Rojas-Rosas, 21; Timothy Lee Overturf, 41; Andrew Medina, 34; Ovidio Lopez, 36; Michael Tyrone Hood, 25; Ronnie Hobbs, 43; Brian Starks, 53; Erick Cameron Kramer, 17; Frank Andrew Brown, 41; and Willie Donte Brown, 34.
Donaciano Valdez was employed by the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation as an acting lieutenant, according to the DA’s office news release. Valdez is alleged to have attempted to meet someone posing as a 13-year-old — who was actually an undercover officer — at a hotel for lewd purposes.
Cases will be reviewed by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for potential charges related to the arrests.
The operation resulted three individuals arrested on suspicion of attempting to contact juveniles for lewd purposes via social media and/or dating apps, as well as six individuals for suspicion of attempting to solicit sexual acts in exchange for cash and five alleged pimps.
Between Wednesday and Saturday, the arrests were made by an effort from local, state and federal law enforcement partners, including Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force investigators from the Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Kern County Probation Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Kern County District Attorney’s Office, FBI, Fresno Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Parole Unit and the United States Secret Service, according to the release.