A man who prosecutors said had a blood alcohol level of more than four times the legal limit was found guilty of two misdemeanors last week and faces up to one year in jail, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.
Brian Ellis was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and having a BAC of more than 0.08 percent, both misdemeanors. His BAC was .305, a news release said.
Ellis and another person drove to a convenience store in Rosamond to get cigarettes, prosecutors said. Ellis stumbled out of his car in a parking lot and fell on the ground, unable to get up because of intoxication, the news release stated.
Witnesses called 911 and Kern County Sheriff’s deputies went to the scene. Ellis displayed signs of being intoxicated, the news release said.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 31.