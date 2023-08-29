Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A man who prosecutors said had a blood alcohol level of more than four times the legal limit was found guilty of two misdemeanors last week and faces up to one year in jail, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Brian Ellis was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and having a BAC of more than 0.08 percent, both misdemeanors. His BAC was .305, a news release said.