A Kern County man has been ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution and spend a year in jail for failing to turn over payroll taxes he collected from employees of a farm labor business he ran for a number of years.
The Kern County District Attorney's office announced in a news release Wednesday that Gabrial M. Gallardo pleaded no contest in January to two felonies regarding the allegation. Gallardo operated a company that employed farmworkers from 1991 to 2003, the news release said. He will also be on probation for five years and is barred from owning or operating a business during that time
When Gallardo's business closed in 2003, he then used his children to open additional farming companies until he eventually owed more than $1 million in unpaid payroll tax to the state, the DA's news release said.
