A local rapper and gang member was sentenced to 74 years to life in prison for more than 20 felonies arising from four shooting incidents, robberies and attempted murder, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.
Jayden Christopher Laughlin, 21, also known as the local rapper "Jaybo," began his shooting spree once he brandished a gun at eight kids skateboarding at The Park at River Walk. Laughlin and other gang members also demanded the victims' phones, money and wallets, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney's Office.