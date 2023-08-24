Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A transient was convicted Wednesday of arson for a second time, the Kern County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Darnell Wesson was found guilty of two felonies, arson of property and possession of an incendiary device, and two misdemeanors, failure to register as an arson offender and resisting, obstructing and delaying a peace officer, according to a DA's news release.