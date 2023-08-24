A transient was convicted Wednesday of arson for a second time, the Kern County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.
Darnell Wesson was found guilty of two felonies, arson of property and possession of an incendiary device, and two misdemeanors, failure to register as an arson offender and resisting, obstructing and delaying a peace officer, according to a DA's news release.
Wesson set a fire behind the Mobile gas station, next to a PG&E vault, at Stockdale Highway and California Avenue. He fled and resisted arrest by Bakersfield Fire Department personnel. The DA's news release said Wesson admitted to setting the fire, which was also caught on surveillance video.
The jury also found Wesson was previously convicted of arson of a structure and reckless burning of a structure in 2019.
Wesson faces up to 12 years and four months in prison at a Sept. 26 sentencing.