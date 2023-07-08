A Kern County jury found a gang member guilty of first-degree attempted murder in a shooting on West Lerdo Highway in Shafter, according to the Kern County District Attorney's office.
On June 26 and July 5, Elijah Sanchez was also convicted of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and possession of an unregistered handgun in a public place. The jury also found that he personally used a firearm resulting in great bodily injury to the victim and possessed an unregistered firearm for the benefit of a criminal gang, according to prosecutors.