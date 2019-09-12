The Kern County District Attorney's Office announced the indictment of two suspects in the 2017 shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton on Thursday.
Jonathan Rae Knight, 30, is in custody at the Kern County Jail and is charged with 12 felony crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited vehicle. Jeremy DeWayne King, 26, has been issued an arrest warrant and is still at large, but he is also charged with the same 12 felony crimes.
Both Knight and King are charged with first-degree murder with two alleged special circumstances, including shooting from a vehicle and participating in a gang, according to District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. The two could face the death penalty but that decision has not yet been made by the DA's office, Zimmer said.
The Kern County Grand Jury also indicted Knight in the Aug. 17 shooting on Remington Avenue in Quailwood. He is charged with four counts related to that shooting, including shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a firearm, Zimmer said.
On Feb. 23, 2017, Kason Guyton was shot and killed while riding in a car in the 600 block of California Avenue. His 7-year-old brother, Brian Guyton, was wounded but survived. The boys were in a car driven by Davyon Vercher, a member of the East Side Crips, who was on parole at the time of the shooting. Vercher was dating the boys' mother, according to court reports.
These indictments come after more than two years "of persistent investigation" from both the DA's office and the Bakersfield Police Department, Zimmer said.
Zimmer said BPD's "dedication to solving this case has never wavered."
"It is a reminder of law enforcement's mission to never, ever stop looking for answers in homicide cases," Zimmer said.
BPD Chief Lyle Martin said he remembered standing out in the middle of the street after that shooting occurred.
"I promised this community that we would use every resource available to solve this homicide," Martin said. "I discussed my disgust with having to talk to a 7-year-old about being shot," referring to Brian Guyton.
Martin said this investigation exemplified BPD's commitment to protecting Bakersfield. But the case is far from over, he said.
"An arrest is not good enough," Martin said. "We need a conviction."
Knight and King both face life in prison without the possibility of parole. Knight is scheduled for arraignment Friday.
