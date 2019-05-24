The Kern County District Attorney’s Office has cleared multiple Kern County officials of bribery allegations and numerous other violations relating to the cannabis industry.
In a news release issued Friday afternoon, the DA’s Office announced that the Public Integrity Unit had found Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard, Planning and Natural Resources Director Lorelei Oviatt, multiple county employees and one sheriff's deputy were innocent of the allegation that they had been involved in a bribery scheme in 2010.
The allegations were first made public in early April by local attorney Abraham Labbad and dispensary owner David Valencia, who also goes by David Peralta, who claimed that he paid Oviatt more than $70,000 in cash to clear the way for his medical marijuana dispensary to operate.
The allegations also involved county employees Walter Baldwin, Kim Baldwin, Chuck Lackey Al Rojas and a sheriff's deputy.
“Labbad and Valencia could not present any documentary or corroborating evidence to support the allegations, which were also reported to the FBI,” the DA said in the release. “No evidence of unusual financial activity was discovered during the investigation. There is no evidence to corroborate any of the accusations made by David Valencia, and the accusations are contrary to previous statements taken by Valencia in 2018, where he denied even hearing of any government official being bribed.”
The DA's news release goes on to stay that the only other purported witness to the alleged bribery, an employee of the Antelope Valley Diamond Collective dispensary, could not confirm important details of the alleged event, nor any of the other officials allegedly involved.
The release also cleared Supervisor Zack Scrivner of “evidence tampering,” and Maggard of Brown Act violations.
This story will be updated.
(5) comments
So what's happened with Leticia Perez.Are charges against her dropped too?
Three words: cor-rup-tion. You scratch my back and I'll scratch yours. Shameful.
Good...more time to work on putting that pedo priest in prison
Now is the time to sue the lying bas@3urds for all they got!
Why is cannabis even an issue? Just shows this town is still backwoods and backwards. Let the shops open tax it to death and use the money for teachers salaries and homeless services. Jeez people get with it.
