DA charges Fairfax board member with embezzlement, voter fraud

Palmer Moland is a trustee for the Fairfax School District.

The Kern County District Attorney's Office announced charges Tuesday against an embattled member of the governing board for the Fairfax School District, a 2,700-student transitional kindergarten to eighth-grade district in southeast Bakersfield.

Palmer Moland was arrested and charged with seven felony counts, including the misappropriation of public funds, violating conflict of interest statutes, falsification of election documents and voter fraud.

