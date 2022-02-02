DA: 16-year-old convicted of double murder sentenced to less than 9 years in juvenile facility

A 16-year-old found guilty of double murder who escaped Juvenile Hall custody for about two hours Sunday was sentenced Wednesday to nearly nine years at a Kern County secure youth treatment facility, according to a Kern County District Attorney’s office news release.
A Kern County Superior Court judge ordered Daqwontay Cage, 16, of Bakersfield, to serve a base term of seven years, according to a news release from District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, which also noted that the juvenile court’s jurisdiction ends on Cage’s 25th birthday and, “absent unusual or extraordinary circumstances, Cage is expected to be released on his 25th birthday, in less than nine years.”
Zimmer’s statement Wednesday said Senate Bill 1391, a state law that took effect in 2019, “categorically prohibits the transfer of any minor to adult court when the minor was 14 or 15 years old at the time the offense occurred and prohibits the trying of 14- and 15-year-old offenders as an adult regardless of the number and severity of the crimes alleged to have been committed.”
Cage was about six months shy of his 16th birthday on Nov. 18, 2020, when, after recently being “jumped in” to a local street gang, he and two other gang members followed the victims’ vehicle and waited for it to stop, at which point Cage walked up to the victims’ vehicle and fired 11 shots into it, killing a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, according to a statement from Zimmer’s office.
Cage and his accomplices, who were not named in the statement, bragged about the crime afterward, and evidence also showed Cage had bragged about the killings to a probation officer about three months later, Zimmer said.
Probation Department officials have remained tight-lipped on how Cage managed to escape custody from Juvenile Hall in the 1800 block of Ridge Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
He was ultimately picked up in the 800 block of Oregon Street, a little over a mile away, shortly before 2:30 p.m. that same afternoon, according to a statement from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. India Eason, 19, was also taken into custody where Cage was found. She was arrested on suspicion of accessory and conspiracy charges, but was no longer in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, according to KCSO records.
Zimmer issued a statement after the sentencing that expressed her frustration with the “leniency” that state law afforded Cage in his punishment, citing that prior to SB 1391, the teen’s offenses would have made him eligible to be tried in adult court and face a sentence of up to 110 years in prison.
“It has long been recognized that many juvenile cases should be treated differently than adults, but recent laws have gone too far in providing leniency to teenagers who engage in extremely violent, gang-related murders,” Zimmer said in a statement. “The victims, their families and the community at large deserve justice and protection from a double murderer that cannot come solely from the limited role that the juvenile justice system fills. When teenagers commit multiple gang-related murders, laws must permit penalties that match the crime to ensure justice and public safety.”