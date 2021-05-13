Cynthia Zimmer joins 39 other DA's urging state to repeal regulation allowing early release for 76,000 inmates

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer has signed a letter along with 39 other California DAs urging the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to repeal temporary regulations that could allow 76,000 state prison inmates to be released early.
According to a news release sent out by the Kern County DA’s Office, the regulations were passed under a “claim of emergency” and first made public on April 30. The letter says that some of the state’s “most violent criminals” would be the beneficiaries if these regulations are allowed to move forward.
“The early release of 76,000 of California’s most serious and violent offenders is an unprecedented assault on public safety,” Zimmer said in the release. “These regulations seek to shorten the sentences of violent and repeat offenders, and they were passed without public input or comment. If permitted to stand, these regulations would shorten the sentences of more than 80 percent of the current prison population. Californians are entitled to be advised of and give input on such drastic measures that have a profound impact upon public safety.”
According to the release, CDCR adopted the new regulations to comply with the direction outlined in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget summary released in May of last year.
“By invoking the emergency,” the DA’s Office said in the release, “the traditional regulatory scheme and transparent public comment period was bypassed.”
In the letter to CDCR, Sacramento County DA Anne Marie Schubert said there was no operational need for the emergency regulations and the state agency should comply with the regular rule making process.