A bicyclist who died Saturday morning after being struck by a motorist in northeast Bakersfield has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s office.
John Dominic Staab, 56, died a few minutes after the 9:25 a.m. accident, which occurred on Alfred Harrell Highway at Old Alfred Harrell Highway, just east of China Grade Loop, coroner's officials said in a news release.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Staab made an sudden left turn into the path of the pickup.
