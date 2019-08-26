The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died after a vehicle struck her while she was bicycling on Highway 58, east of Landco Drive.
Beth Marie Johnson, 40, of Bakersfield was hit by the vehicle at about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, according to a coroner's report.
Her death has been ruled an accident, the report said.
