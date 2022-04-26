Cybersecurity expert will share business tips for online safety

An authority on cybersecurity will present advice Wednesday on what local small and medium-size businesses can do to protect themselves against online threats such as ransomware.
Bill Britton, director of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo's California Cybersecurity Institute, is scheduled to speak during a free, hourlong webinar being hosted online starting at noon Wednesday by Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center.
Joining webinar host and SBDC Director Kelly Bearden, Britton is expected to go over measures businesses can take to reduce risks of operating online.
Questions will be taken online in real time. Sign up to participate at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief111.
The SBDC provides free, one-on-one consulting to small business owners and people interested in started their own enterprise. Information is available online at www.csubsbdc.com.