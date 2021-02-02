CVS Health announced Tuesday it will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people, including in Bakersfield, as soon as Feb. 11, with appointments available for booking as soon as Feb. 9.
The vaccine will be offered at 100 CVS Pharmacy locations in California, but the company did not specify which locations in Bakersfield will have it.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can call CVS customer service at (800) 746-7287. Vaccinations won't be given without an appointment.
CVS said it expects to receive 81,900 total doses for a limited rollout, according to a news release.