Bolthouse Farms

Bakersfield-based Bolthouse Farms is one of the nation's biggest producers and processors of carrots.

 Courtesy of Bolthouse Farms

A legal dispute over groundwater rights in the Cuyama Valley has led small ag producers in the area to call for a boycott of products sold by Bakersfield-based carrot giants Bolthouse Farms and Grimmway Farms.

Organizers say they have collected more than 2,600 signatures since launching a carrot boycott June 30 in response to the companies' legal effort to effectively circumvent a years-long collaborative effort required by the state that allocated pumping and storage rights across the valley's groundwater basin.