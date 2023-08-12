A legal dispute over groundwater rights in the Cuyama Valley has led small ag producers in the area to call for a boycott of products sold by Bakersfield-based carrot giants Bolthouse Farms and Grimmway Farms.
Organizers say they have collected more than 2,600 signatures since launching a carrot boycott June 30 in response to the companies' legal effort to effectively circumvent a years-long collaborative effort required by the state that allocated pumping and storage rights across the valley's groundwater basin.
Bolthouse and Grimmway say they only filed for adjudication of the basin's groundwater to ensure sustainability, not increase their own water use, and set guidelines for all property owners' future pumping in a way that protects everyone's rights.
The dispute is among several groundwater adjudications pending around the state that together have spurred legislative attempts to more fairly balance large growers' rights with those of small farmers in disadvantaged communities.
The Cuyama Valley basin covers 378 square miles including portions of southwestern Kern, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. With no delivery canals, it relies entirely on groundwater and has only rain to recharge its underground aquifers. It is deemed to be in long-term overdraft.
A group representing smaller farmland owners around the valley accuses Bolthouse and Grimmway — together responsible for an estimated 92% of the valley's pumping — of refusing to cut back their fair share to help bring the basin's groundwater use to sustainable levels.
Cuyama Valley cattle ranch foreman Jake Furstenfeld said the two companies do public good in Bakersfield, but "they don't do a great job over here."
"We're getting cheated out of our future," said Furstenfeld, who participated alongside representatives of Bolthouse, Grimmway and others in the state-ordered process of putting together a basin-wide groundwater sustainability plan that has since been approved by the state.
He noted the carrot giants voted in favor of the plan both times it came up for local approval, such that local groundwater rights-holders were shocked by the companies' 2021 adjudication filing.
They were upset, scared — "You can imagine all these emotions," Furstenfeld said. He added some farmers and ranchers worried about losing their water access have had to sell property to raise money for unexpected legal bills, go into debt or delay retirement.
Bolthouse, a member of Cuyama Valley's farming community for decades, said in a statement it recognizes its responsibility to meaningfully assist in achieving basin sustainability while maintaining the livelihoods of the basin's farmers, employees and neighbors.
The company stated it expects to see its own pumping volume reduced through the adjudication process, and that it will abide by the 5%-per-year reductions spelled out by the basin's new groundwater sustainability plan, at least through next year. Bolthouse emphasized it has not tried to cut the amount of water available to the community water district and its residential customers.
"Moreover," the company wrote, "Bolthouse recognizes that the residents of the Cuyama Valley, which include its own employees, have a fundamental right to access clean water and will continue to support that initiative." It pointed out there have been 27 groundwater adjudications in California since 1938, and that six are pending now.
Grimmway said it, too, will abide by the sustainability plan's 5%-per-year reductions through next year, and that it is now irrigating less than 30% of its acreage in the Cuyama Valley.
The company stated it supports maintaining the community water district's current groundwater allotments according to the approved sustainability plan.
"By filing the adjudication," Grimmway wrote, "the parties involved believe it will not only ensure sustainability of the basin but also protect the groundwater rights of all water users, including small pumpers and the Cuyama Community Services District, in accordance with California law."
The companies' joint legal filings in Los Angeles Superior Court name as defendants every groundwater rights owner in Cuyama Valley, including the local school district.
The documents ask for a judgment determining and establishing the rights and priorities of all parties with regard to using and storing groundwater. They request a physical solution, continuous management of the groundwater basin and payment of their legal costs.
The Cuyama Valley Community Association sent letters to state legislative committees this summer in support of a pair of bills proposed to address such disputes.
The letters say the association supports Assembly Bills 560 and 779 as a way of increasing transparency and equity in California's water adjudication process in line with 2014's landmark Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.
AB 560 would bar filing an adjudication settlement proposal with the court until it has been sent to the State Water Resources Control Board for two nonbinding advisory determinations. One would report on whether the agreement achieves sustainable groundwater management; the other would have to summarize how the agreement would affect small and disadvantaged groundwater users operating under an existing sustainability plan.
AB 779 would go considerably further. It would require courts to appoint a party to send case orders to the state Department of Water Resources, which would have to post them online. The court would have to try to minimize legal interference with groundwater sustainability planning and keep down the costs of any solutions.
Judges would be encouraged to invite state water officials to testify in court on equitable and sustainable pumping allocations and any impacts on small farmers and disadvantaged communities. During the adjudication process, litigants would have to abide by pumping allocations as spelled out in existing groundwater sustainability plans.
The CVCA asked for just one change to AB 779 — that the bill's Jan. 1, 2024 effective date be removed so as to apply as well to adjudication cases already in progress.
Organizers of the carrot boycott say the action is not unanimously supported across the Cuyama Valley but that it has brought the community together like almost nothing before has. They're hoping to reach 10,000 signatures as the effort continues to spread outside the basin.
Furstenfeld said the idea is to hit Bolthouse's and Grimmway's sales to persuade them to drop the adjudication, stop over-pumping, come back to the sustainability plan — and repay people's legal bills.
Co-organizer Ella Boyajian said it comes down to getting the companies' attention.
"We would love for Grimmway and Bolthouse to come to the table and be good neighbors and talk to us about how we can solve this," she said.