Deborah Lindsley and her mother, Jeannine Hicks, showed up at Mexicali West 10 minutes before the doors opened Tuesday morning because they know from experience: Wait until noon and it might be too late to get a quiet table by the window.
After entering at 11 a.m. along with a few other Tuesday-morning regulars, they were greeted by a tasteful Christmas decoration of Santa on his sled and realistic-looking snow on the floor — the perfect touch for a local establishment known as much for its atmosphere as its food, where the indoor patio, in particular, seems to balance natural light with a sense of intimacy.
"It's beautiful," Lindsley commented, gazing upon the traditional Mexican artisanship around her. "Always decorated so pretty."
And yet their enjoyable mother-daughter tradition was a little somber this morning. At the end of this month, they knew, Mexicali West would serve its last meal, and the two of them would have to find a new restaurant.
"I always said I would not leave (Bakersfield) because Mexicali is here," Lindsley said before adding, seriously or not, that now she's considering leaving town.
LEAVING AFTER 42 YEARS
Around them Tuesday hung a sense of uncertainty. Some clients wondered, as did a few employees, whether Mexicali West was really closing after 42 years — and if so, where they would go for chicken enchiladas and the margaritas many consider Bakersfield's best.
The restaurant recently sold to a Northern California developer that has not disclosed its plans for the building. Mexicali West's owners sold the 1.9-acre property at California Avenue and Stockdale Highway, but not their 18th Street restaurant, as a way of slowing down as they gradually enter retirement.
There's no question the closure will disrupt Roman Ruiz's schedule and that of his wife, Paula Stewart, who for at least six years have had lunch every Tuesday at Mexicali West. Ruiz orders the same thing — a No. 13 cheese enchilada, no onions, three corn tortillas — while she tends to switch between chicken fajitas and enchiladas with relleno sauce.
Some days Ruiz brings business clients, and sometimes the couple comes in on Saturday afternoons for a meal and cocktails. They two of them gushed about the gracious owners and accommodating servers, and of course, the atmosphere of Mexican authenticity.
"It's a landmark," Ruiz said.
STAFF REFLECTIONS
Jacqui Davis, who has worked as a server at the restaurant for 17 years, has been told by many customers they're upset about the closure. Some have been coming since the 1970s, when they were children, she said, and now they bring their own kids. She said she hopes they'll transition easily to the downtown location.
For her part, though, Davis remains a little unsettled about the change. While she expects to transfer to the Mexicali on 18th Street, she admits it's going to take some getting used to. While the food's mostly the same, the "Cadillac" margaritas aren't, and her customers have noticed the difference.
As a way of saying thank-you, management is planning to take the entire staff out to dinner later this month at an undisclosed location off site.
Still, not everyone working at Mexicali West plans to make the move downtown and Davis seemed a little said about it. "It's like a second family," she said of her co-workers.
Antonia Garcia, one of the head cooks and inventor of the restaurant's famous "Kenny burger," still hasn't accepted the move as definite. She has worked there since 1979 and isn't sure what she'll do after the first of the year.
"I hope they don't close," she said in Spanish, calling it her "last hope."
NOWHERE LIKE IT
Scott Burgy, a retired Cal State Bakersfield programming analyst who has been coming to Mexicali West for 38 years, said he's up in the air about whether he'll switch to downtown.
For one thing, he said, southwest Bakersfield residents like him feel like Mexicali West belongs to them, while the downtown restaurant feels like it's part of northeast Bakersfield. He said he's not sure he'll be accepted by other customers there.
Burgy saw the pending closure as the latest in a trend of locally owned restaurants closing at a time when more and more outside chains are moving in.
But if he was depressed about the situation, he didn't show it much Tuesday as he sat at the bar having chicken wings and a beverage. He complimented the restaurant and its staff, who he said "don't treat you like an outsider."
The price is always right, he said, and the restaurant has a certain openness not found at the downtown location. He insisted there's nowhere else in town like Mexicali West.
"It's just been a very pleasant experience in my life," he said.
I had to snicker a bit at the article title. Yes, employees will have a less comfortable future. That’s an understatement. Customers? Really? Not sure they are in the same area code with employees issues...
