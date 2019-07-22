First the good news, Bakersfield.
The weather in May was amazing. Not only were there no triple-digit days. Only one day during the entire month reached 90 degrees, with a dozen days staying below 80. Pretty great, right?
And June wasn't terrible. Only eight days reached temperatures of 100 or higher, and three of those days were no hotter than 100.
Now let's talk July, statistically Bakersfield's hottest month.
The first 21 days of July 2019 saw only four days that reached triple digits.
Not bad at all. Especially considering that in July of last year, Bakersfield reached triple digits on 26 of the month's 31 days.
That's a lot of good news. Count your blessings.
But some might wonder if such generosity from the heavens will require payback.
Welcome to the bad news. The final 10 days of July are all expected to reach triple digits, with several days hitting 104, 105, 106 and possibly higher.
"Yeah, we've been a little spoiled," said Kevin Durfee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Hanford station.
A monsoonal system is anchored over Four Corners, Durfee said, the area in the Southwest where the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah meet. And it is contributing moisture — seen over Bakersfield in the form of clouds.
It is combining higher humidity with higher temperatures, bringing the possibility of afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains, but likely no rain in the valley.
That means there's a possibility of lightning in the mountains, including dry lightning, which raises the possibility of wildfires.
Hikers, campers and high-altitude backpackers should take special care over the next three days or so, Durfee said.
However change is coming — and it's not necessarily good news.
"It's looking like it's going to get replaced," Durfee said of the monsoonal flow. "And when it gets replaced, it's going to get even hotter.
"We're going deeper into the frying pan."
The high-pressure system that cooked the eastern third of the nation last week is being pushed westward, and computer models suggest that the huge ridge of high pressure will replace the hot, moist monsoonal air with even hotter, dryer air.
"The ridge will be the dominant player," Durfee said. And it's probably going to park itself right over us.
It's going to be rough for a while, Bakersfield. But hang in there. We have a lot to look forward to.
Like August.
