Despite the threat of rain, thousands jam-packed into the Kern County Museum and Stramler Park for the 21st annual Latino Food Festival Menudo and Pozole cookoff on Sunday.
The cooler temperatures actually helped the annual event, put on by the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, giving festival goers more of a reason to indulge in the traditional Mexican soups being judged.
Menudo, a Mexican soup made with tripe and a red chili pepper based broth, is traditionally prepared by the entire family for large community events and other celebrations and was a fitting highlight to Sunday's festival geared toward uniting cultures and communities locally.
"It brings us together," said Al Angkahan, the president of the Bakersfield Oakland Raiders Nation booster club, who was competing in their sixth year to defend their 2016 championship for best menudo," We're all family, even though we're not blood."
A number of booths proudly displayed their previous awards from past events, but there were plenty of newer groups looking to add their names into the hat as well.
"I have fun out here. Our family comes, our friends come," said Cynthia Sabala, a cook for the Los Angeles Dodgers Gringa Squad fan club, who returned for a second year at the event. "We all get along. The people next to us are in their first year and we helped them set everything up."
Sabala, being relatively new to this food competition, didn't have any previously awards to defend just yet, but it was her friends and family that urged her to compete.
"My husband, my kids say 'your menudo is good, make it! Let's go, let's go!'" said Sabala.
"Even if we don't win, we have fun. We come out here to make friends."
Even with the friendly vibes, there still is a trophy to be won at the end of the day.
"We're all friendly with everybody, but don't get me wrong, we're competing," Angkahan jokingly added.
This year, the festival added a pozole competition to the mix. Pozole, a hominy and meat based soup, can be more creatively made, allowing participants to add their own unique twists to the dish.
The event, which provided three music stages and dancing entertainment and even a jalapeno eating contest, was also headlined by four-time Grammy award winner Ramon Ayala Y Sus Bravos Del Norte, who performed toward the end of the day.
