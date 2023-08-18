The excited energy radiating from the small audience at Friday’s graduation could fill even the largest auditoriums as loved ones awaited the ceremony.
Some snapped photos while laughing and others cooed over a gurgling baby. But the effervescence silenced as Brundage Lane Navigation Center’s regional director Theo Dues began impressing upon five graduates the remarkable nature of graduating from a 10-week culinary program at the homeless shelter.
“What is often most painful about the condition of homelessness is the feeling that the whole world doesn’t even see you … but today is a celebration of you being seen,” Dues said.
Graduate Jamie Sphaler wiped tears while hearing Dues’ speech and fanned her face. Her grin dazzled as she accepted a certificate denoting her achievement and donned on a black chef’s coat embroidered with her name in red thread.
Sphaler said she experienced firsthand the world ignoring her while living on the streets for five years in Bakersfield. But Friday’s graduation ceremony and the BLNC made her feel important.
“I just totally changed my whole life,” Sphaler told The Californian.
The culinary program is offered to any resident at the BLNC, which provides shelter to those people experiencing homelessness after receiving a referral. A person fills out a short application and goes through an interview before being selected, Dues said.
Training of the culinary arts over 120 hours covers a wide range of topics: Basic safety and hygiene, and learning how to cook meat, fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces and desserts, Dues said. All the material and training is provided at no cost, he added.
BLNC helps to secure graduates’ careers. One graduate landed a job, while others are still looking, Dues said. Ten people enrolled in the program and five graduated — an outcome Dues said he considers a great success.
But the goal isn’t necessarily to guide graduates to a career in cooking — it’s a chance for residents to learn how to manage their own kitchens and personal development, Dues added.
“The program definitely emphasizes health-conscious cooking,” he said.
For Sphaler, the 10-week school made her accountable for the first time in her life, she said.
It mandated that she show up on time and learn the necessary skills. While Sphaler doesn’t know if she wants to be a cook, the expectant mother sought to boost her resume and education.
“I know it’s one thing at a time,” Sphaler said. “I'm just not sure which way I will go.”