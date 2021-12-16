Culinary extraordinaire and Basque matriarch Mayie Maitia dies at 92

Mayie Maitia’s savory Basque meals heartily fed Bakersfield residents, pop stars and politicians for decades.
However, her feasts did not only satiate the hunger pangs of thousands, including the likes of Barbra Streisand and Ronald Reagan, according to The Californian's archives. As the original owner of Wool Growers, Maitia’s warm persona made her a matriarch of the Basque people, according to the owner’s friends. Maitia died Wednesday at age 92.
Maitia hailed from St. Etienne de Baïgorry, a small Basque village in the French Pyrenees mountains. Her family was involved in husbandry, and so she never wielded her cooking skills until arriving in America, according to The Californian's archives.
"I didn't even know how to tie on an apron until I got here," she said in a 2006 interview.
The American Dream enticed her to immigrate to the United States around age 17. Despite speaking no English at the time, Maitia remained steadfast in her decision and descended upon these shores in 1947, according to The California's archives.
Soon after her arrival, she met her husband, J.B. Maitia, and had two children, Jenny and Danny.
Her dream? To own a restaurant. She worked at other local Basque restaurants, such as Noriega Hotel and Pyrenees Cafe. A sound business acumen prompted Mayie Maitia to spot a hole within Bakersfield’s gastronomy, according to The Californian's archives.
Customers often couldn’t secure a seat at either restaurant because of the large crowds. Mayie Maitia cajoled her husband to open a restaurant with regular hours, unlike the places where she had worked, which at the time served one meal a day.
Maitia, age 25 and armed with a $15,000 loan, created Wool Growers in 1954. The owners of her competitors referred their stragglers to her restaurant and the place’s popularity grew. This prompted Mayie and J.B. to move their location from Sumner Street to 620 E. 19th St., according to The Californian's archives.
The restaurant remains within the family. Jenny and her daughter Christiane operate the place. Danny passed away in 2010 from brain cancer and Mayie’s husband died in 1983.
Mayie held one value above all: her family.
“If you don’t have family, you have nothing,” Mayie told The Californian in 2015.
A representative from Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Home said services are pending.