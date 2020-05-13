Cal State Bakersfield President Lynnette Zelezny was recognized as President of the Year by the CSU Student Association during Tuesday's Board of Trustees meeting.
She's the university's first female president and took over the role in 2018 following then President Horace Mitchell's retirement.
"She is one that truly embodies the spirit of shared governance. She never forgets to gather student insights and put the students at the forefront of all the major decision-making processes...She is CSUB's north star and wherever she goes, I am confident that the university will follow her with great optimism," CSUB Associated Student Inc. President Aaron Wan wrote in a university Facebook post.
Each year, the CSSA recognizes one CSU campus president whose leadership reflects a commitment to the mission of the CSSA, who has demonstrated exceptional inclusion of students within the context of shared governance, and has assisted the CSSA in advancing its statewide policy agenda.
I just saw her on CNN! Very eloquent!
