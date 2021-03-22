CSUB's COVID-19 vaccination center with capacity for 5,400 daily doses to open this week

A hub that can administer 5,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccination daily is scheduled to open at Cal State Bakersfield on Friday. It will be open seven days a week.
Details of the first mass vaccination center on the west side of Bakersfield were offered in a news release by Kaiser Permanente. Bakersfield was chosen because surrounding communities have high rates of COVID-19 while having some of the lowest rates of vaccination, the news release stated.
The health care provider is coordinating the mass vaccination hub at CSUB as part of a consortium with Adventist Health, Dignity Health, the California Medical Association, the California Primary Care Association and Futuro Health. The American Red Cross is providing its expertise on mass site planning.
Though the site can administer 5,400 doses a day, how many it will actually offer is dependent on vaccine availability. Supply is coordinated with the state of California and Blue Shield of California, which is the state's third-party administrator of vaccine distribution, according to Kaiser.
Those seeking appointments at the center can find them 48 hours in advance of the opening at MyTurn.Ca.Gov.