Cal State Bakersfield will welcome a cohort of students into the California Promise Degree Pledge program on Monday.
The California Promise program helps first-year and transfer students fulfill their degree requirements in four or two years, respectively. Students who sign a pledge to complete 30 semester units per year and maintain a good standing at the college get priority registration and a pledge advisor to help them with degree completion.
For more information, call 654-3420.
