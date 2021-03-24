CSUB Vaccine Hub aims to complete vaccination of all eligible and willing Kern residents by June

At first glance, it seems clear that the organizers of Cal State Bakersfield’s new COVID-19 Vaccine Hub are deadly serious about stopping the pandemic in its tracks.
David Womack, senior vice president at Kaiser Permanente, which will oversee operations at the site, told a group of partners and news reporters at an unveiling held at CSUB Wednesday that the vision for the massive effort is twofold:
“No. 1 ... to end this pandemic,” Womack said. “No. 2 ... to spread hope and joy.”
And maybe some awe.
Just inside the doors, 14 check-in stations had been set up to greet patients and to keep the lines moving efficiently. Just beyond, 36 vaccination stations stand ready for the big push, which begins Friday.
And just around the corner, the post-vaccine observation room has space for 150 vaccine recipients to relax for 15 to 30 minutes before they’re cleared for release.
The building is the student-owned Student Recreation Center. Student activities in the building are on hold until its new job is completed.
The hub is big, it’s designed for comfort and speed, and it’s ready to open at 8 a.m. Friday — and to remain open 10 hours a day, seven days a week until its mission is done.
“Through the tireless efforts of Kaiser Permanente, Dignity Health Hospitals, Adventist Health and our hardworking staff here at CSUB, we have devised a system that will deliver life-saving doses of vaccine into the arms of thousands of people a day,” University President Lynnette Zelezny told Wednesday’s gathering.
The numbers are stunning.
According to Womack, the hub will have the capacity and the professional staff to administer as many as 5,400 doses per day, or nearly 38,000 vaccine doses a week.
The goal is lofty: More than 400,000 doses are expected to be administered over the next three months.
Combined with other vaccination efforts happening across the county, organizers expect to have everyone in Kern County vaccinated who wants to be vaccinated by the end of June.
Yes, everyone.
“That’s how close we are,” Womack said.
Daniel Wolcott, president of Adventist Health Bakersfield, called this cooperative coming together — of hospitals, health care organizations and an institution of higher learning — “a moment of hope for our community.”
He thanked front-line medical workers and all health care professionals for the extraordinary efforts that have been made over the past year.
“It’s no secret that this pandemic has affected every one of us,” Wolcott told the gathering. “In this event, we are seeing hope rise in our community.”
As groups of reporters, photojournalists and several visitors, including Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, County Supervisor Leticia Perez, Jay Tamsi, president and CEO of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and others toured the sprawling facility, the scale of the effort seemed to come into focus.
“Let’s celebrate,” Goh said to the small crowd, before she cut the ceremonial ribbon.
A few Kern residents received vaccines at the pre-opening to help demonstrate the process. Patricia Jaime, an office employee with the Delano Union School District, was one of them.
“I was amazed when I walked in. It looks beautiful,” she said of the facility’s transformation. “I haven’t seen anything like this before.
“I really hope more people will come here to get vaccinated,” Jaime said.
Ken Keller, president of Dignity Health Hospitals, called the effort a “common cause.” Vulnerable populations must be cared for in this undertaking, he said.
Trust, cooperation and strong partnerships were necessary for the effort to come together.
“The partnership with CSUB is very strong.”
The university president also touched on the importance of community partnerships.
“We are mobilizing as partners to move our community into a place of hope,” Zelezny said. “And we hope you’ll be inspired to get vaccinated.
“For the greater good, make your appointment. We’ll see you at CSUB!”