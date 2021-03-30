CSUB vaccination site will be closed Easter Sunday

Cal State Bakersfield’s COVID-19 mass vaccination site will be closed on Easter Sunday, according to a news release from Kaiser Permanente.
The vaccination hub will reopen Monday and will remain open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 105,994
Deaths: 1,191
Recovered Residents: 37,891
Number of Negative Tests: 351,038
Number of Pending Tests*: 522
Updated: 3/27/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
