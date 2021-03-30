You have permission to edit this article.
CSUB vaccination site will be closed Easter Sunday

The CSUB Vaccine Hub (copy)

The CSUB COVID-19 vaccine hub is shown here on March 24, days prior to its official opening.

 Steven Mayer / The Californian

Cal State Bakersfield’s COVID-19 mass vaccination site will be closed on Easter Sunday, according to a news release from Kaiser Permanente.

The vaccination hub will reopen Monday and will remain open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

