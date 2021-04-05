CSUB vaccination hub open for appointments, walk-ins

The Cal State Bakersfield COVID-19 Vaccination Hub said it’s accepting appointments and walk-ins for those interested in being vaccinated.
According to a news release from Kaiser Permanente, the CSUB site is experiencing a surge in patients following Kern County’s announcement that everyone 16 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
While the CSUB hub does welcome walk-ins, the news release stated that appointments made through the state’s MyTurn.ca.gov website is preferred.
Those who come are asked to bring a photo ID. Minors under 18 need a parent/guardian present and no insurance is required, the news release stated.
Open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the vaccination hub is located on CSUB’s campus, 9001 Stockdale Highway. Visitors are asked to enter via Don Hart Drive East.