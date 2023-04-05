CSUB to offer health equity course in the fall

When Cal State Bakersfield started its public health degree program in the fall of 2021, it was considered a need, as Kern County health organizations could eventually recruit and hire from more people in the area.
Now, as part of the public health curriculum to attain a bachelor of science degree, CSUB will offer a new course this fall — health equity — that is considered on the cutting edge of the public health industry.
CSUB wants students in the public health program to become knowledgeable about health disparities, to identify underlying causes of health inequities and to find solutions to address health equity issues, said Andrea Lopez, a professor of public health at CSUB.
As defined by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, health equity is the attainment of the highest level of health for all people.
“Achieving health equity is the key to improving the overall health of the San Joaquin Valley to reduce healthcare costs and to ensure economic growth,” Lopez said. “We really want our students to be at the frontline of addressing these issues and to be knowledgeable about them.”
The CSUB health equity course will be a general education class, open to all students. It is also an upper-division course that will consist of mostly juniors and seniors. Lopez is excited about those aspects as it will provide for collaboration with students across different fields of study on campus, as well as those within the public health industry.
Lopez is eyeing an opportunity for collaboration with Kern Health Systems with regard to health equity.
Enter Traco Matthews. The CSUB alumnus is the chief health equity officer for Kern Health Systems.
He became excited about the possibilities when he heard that a health equity course will be offered at CSUB. He had already planned to connect with CSUB and Bakersfield College for possible internships this summer and beyond.
He said the health equity concept is “a shift in the culture.”
“That means moving forward we’re going to need people who understand health equity and who understand the disparities … and the landscape and environment that needs to be created in order to give folks the opportunity to achieve greater healthcare or greater health,” Matthews said. “Organizations like Kern Health Systems, providers, hospitals, really everyone who is involved with healthcare at all should be thrilled.”
Matthews said he’s “super excited” about the health equity course at CSUB because it has been needed.
“We’re just learning more about how much is needed,” he said. “That’s exciting. I hope that Kern Health Systems is just the first of many organizations that will provide lots of experiential opportunities to learn more for students.”
When Lopez started working at CSUB in the fall of 2021, she was excited to be a part of a new public health program.
She could help develop the curriculum, connect with the community and watch the program grow. That growth continues. There are about 50 students who have declared public health as a major at CSUB, Lopez said.
“We’re working right now on building community connections,” she said. “That’s really important in public health. We're also letting folks know that we’re here and we’re ready to collaborate.”