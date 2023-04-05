 Skip to main content
CSUB to offer health equity course in the fall

When Cal State Bakersfield started its public health degree program in the fall of 2021, it was considered a need, as Kern County health organizations could eventually recruit and hire from more people in the area.

Now, as part of the public health curriculum to attain a bachelor of science degree, CSUB will offer a new course this fall — health equity — that is considered on the cutting edge of the public health industry.

