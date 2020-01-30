Tax season is upon us and California State University Bakersfield wants to help.
The university is offering community members, students, staff and faculty free income tax services from Saturday through March 28, according to CSUB news release.
Services will be offered through the School of Business and Public Administration in the Business Development Center Room A 218 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to CSUB.
The services will be offered to all W-2 income by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 654-3098. Accounting student volunteers who are fully trained and have passed their certification tests by the IRS will be helping, according to CSUB.
The following is a list of items to bring:
- Proof of identification (photo ID)
- Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents
- An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security number
- Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return
- Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R,1099- Misc) from all employers
- Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)
- Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received
- A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available
- Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check
- To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms
- Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider's tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number
- Forms 1095-A, B and C, Health Coverage Statements
- Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable
For more information contact Dr. Benjamin Bae by email at bbae@csub.edu or by phone at 654-2140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.