The 7th annual Runner Dance Marathon will take place Feb. 29 at Cal State Bakersfield.
More than 400 Miracle Network Dance Marathon programs at colleges, universities, and high schools across North America will attend, according to a news release from CSUB.
The charity event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at CSUB's Student Union Multipurpose Room. All funds raised will benefit the Lauren Small Children's Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, the only Children's Miracle Network Hospital in Kern County, according to the release.
The six hour event will include live performances, dancing, contests and stories from local Miracle Children and their families. This year the charity event hopes to recruit 100 participants and to raise $10,000, according to the release.
“The caliber of students who participate in Miracle Network Dance Marathon completely contradict the millennial stereotype,” said John Lauck, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “I appreciate the countless hours they contribute to this effort, the leadership skills they demonstrate throughout the process and the immense impact they have on local kids.”
The event is currently seeking dancers to dance #ForTheKids who can't. For more information and to register visit www.RunnerDanceMarathon.com.
