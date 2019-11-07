For the first time in Cal State Bakersfield's history, it will host a naturalization ceremony and swearing-in of 100 Central Valley residents on Tuesday.
The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the Dore Theatre. The event is open to the public and parking lot C, to the east of the Dore Theatre, is reserved for ceremony guests.
“We are incredibly honored to be part of a day for our neighbors that will live in their hearts and memories forever,” said President Lynnette Zelezny in a press release. “Imagine the pride and patriotism they will feel after making the choice to become Americans. What a precious time.”
CSUB sociology professor Alem Kebede is among those who will be sworn in. Kebede realized after visiting his homeland of Ethiopia following the death of his mother last year that it was time to become a full citizen of the United States, where he has lived for 27 years, since arriving to pursue his master’s degree in 1992, according to a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.