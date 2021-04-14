CSUB to host in-person commencement ceremonies with safety protocols in place

Cal State Bakersfield will hold a series of in-person commencement ceremonies this spring to honor the classes of 2020 and 2021.
In an announcement from the university, CSUB said the ceremonies will observe rigorous safety protocols, including limitations on crowd size.
“The commencement ceremony is the high point of any university and the day students dream of their whole lives,” said CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny. “But CSUB has prioritized the health and safety of our students and community since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, which necessitated the heartbreaking decision to postpone all commencement ceremonies, beginning in the spring of 2020.
“But now we have a message of joy for those students: Your patience will be rewarded. Now is your time to shine.”
CSUB said it will schedule a series of ceremonies from Thursday, May 20, through Sunday, May 23. The classes will include undergraduate and graduate students from Spring 2020, Summer 2020, Fall 2020, Spring 2021 and Summer 2021, the announcement stated.
The ceremonies will take place on CSUB’s soccer field, with strict masking and social distancing guidelines. Each student will be issued three tickets for guests, the announcement said.
CSUB said that students will walk across the stage as their names are called, but there will be no handshakes or other physical contact. Students who do not wish to be present for the in-person ceremony will be able to participate virtually.
The ceremonies will be livestreamed, according to the university.