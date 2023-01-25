CSUB to host forum to help with search for next CSU chancellor

The Cal State Bakersfield community will take part in a listening tour to help guide a search for the next chancellor of the California State University system.
CSUB president Lynnette Zelezny is inviting the Roadrunner community, as well as residents of the region, to share perspectives and questions at the open forum, which is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Dore Theater.
Two committees appointed by the CSU Board of Trustees to conduct the search will be on campus to gather information from participants on what they want in a leader.
"We are honored that the committees chose to hold one of only three open forums right here in Bakersfield,” Zelezny said. "This is an excellent opportunity to represent our region’s unique needs, as well as our hopes and vision. We will have a key role in helping to identify the essential characteristics of the next chancellor and guiding the recruitment process."
The CSUB open forum is one of three, including one Feb. 7 at the Chancellor's Office in Long Beach and the other on Feb. 9 at San Francisco State University. Each will be live-streamed from noon to 2 p.m. on the forum dates.