CSUB to host forum to help with search for next CSU chancellor

The Cal State Bakersfield community will take part in a listening tour to help guide a search for the next chancellor of the California State University system.

CSUB president Lynnette Zelezny is inviting the Roadrunner community, as well as residents of the region, to share perspectives and questions at the open forum, which is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Dore Theater.

