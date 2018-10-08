California State University, Bakersfield will hold a strategic plan open forum from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesday, in the Student Union Multipurpose room located at 9001 Stockdale Hwy.
Faculty, staff, students and the community are invited to participate.
The forum will provide the opportunity for the public to become involved in helping to direct the college’s future.
The event will focus on two questions; “What makes you proud about CSUB?” and “What are the opportunities that lie ahead for CSUB?”
“Over the coming weeks and months, we will be honoring and celebrating the amazing achievements of our strategic plan that has served CSUB well for over a decade. But now is the time for us to take steps to Rise UP and build a new strategic plan that will take us into the future,” CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny said in a news release.
The forum is free. Light refreshments will be served.
From Monday through Saturday of this week, California State University, Bakersfield will celebrate the LGTBQ community with Pride Week.
A kickoff resource fair was held Monday along with a kickoff kickball game.
The festivities will continue on Wednesday, with the 10th Annual Ally Rally from 6 to 8 p.m. Participants will meet at the CSUB flagpoles at 5:30 p.m. for a rally walk to the event.
The rally was first organized in 2009 by Dr. Anne Duran in the psychology department after she received an anonymous note on her door eliciting hate toward the LGBTQ community.
“This is an opportunity for all individuals to participate in an open dialogue regardless of their individual position on LGBTQ issues,” Duran said in a statement. “This event is a safe space, and all are welcome to attend. It is important for events like this to show students, faculty and staff and community that CSUB is a welcoming environment.”
Expression night will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday in the Stockade Room to celebrate National Coming Out Day.
Movie night will be held from 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, at Alumni Park. The film, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" will be shown.
The week will conclude with the pride volleyball game against Cal Baptist at 1 p.m. in Icardo Center on Saturday.
Daytime lane closures may be in place along Wible Road, between Highway 58 and Ming Avenue for utility work relating to the Belle Terrace Operational Improvements project from Monday through Friday of this week.
The closures will continue Oct. 15 through 19 for median demolition.
Traffic will the be shifted to the west side of Wible Road, with only one lane available to traffic in each direction.
The Belle Terrace Overcrossing at Highway 99 will also close in advance of demolition.
These closures will continue through spring 2020 and motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.
The installation of a permanent crash cushion module on Truxtun Avenue between Empire Drive and Westwind Drive will require the closure of the outside eastbound lane of Truxtun.
The lane closure is expected to be in place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Two eastbound lanes are expected to remain open to traffic while work is underway.
Westbound lanes should not be affected by this work.
