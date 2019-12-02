California State University, Bakersfield will host a fall 2019 commencement ceremony on Dec. 11. This will be the university’s first fall commencement ceremony in 10 years, according to CSUB.
Around 500 undergraduate students have registered to participate in the ceremony, and 53 master’s candidates. The ceremony will be held at Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center, according to CSUB.
“We are so proud of our students at this golden moment in their lives,” said CSUB President Dr. Lynnette Zelezny. “Our graduates are eager to move forward with what they’ve learned here at CSUB to contribute to the workforce or take the next step in their education. But before they begin building careers of distinction and pushing our region to new heights, the Fall Commencement will allow us all to stop and savor their success.”
The university made the decision to add a fall graduation following the spring 2019 ceremony. The ceremony had a record number 2,312 bachelor’s degrees, 462 graduate degrees, and 12 doctoral degrees in educational leadership, according to CSUB.
The graduation is a ticketed event and students will receive 12 complimentary tickets. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with seats available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The following items are prohibited at the ceremony:
Purses, backpacks, bags
Umbrellas
Air horns
Signs
Balloons
Beach balls
Outside food (exceptions for infants, small children or individuals with medical needs)
Tripods
Alcohol
Glass bottles and cans
Fireworks
Firearms/weapons
Tobacco products
For more information, visit www.csub.edu/commencement.
