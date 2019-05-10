For the first time, Cal State Bakersfield's Alumni Association is holding a press conference and luncheon to honor its newest scholarship recipients and share their stories with the community.
Dina Saavedra, Karen Vazquez and Denisse Silva, the first in their families to graduate from college, will receive CSUB Alumni Association scholarships. The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday in the Stockdale Room.
Saavedra will receive $3,000, while Vazquez and Silva will receive $2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.