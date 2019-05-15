Cal State Bakersfield's upcoming commencement will feature the highest number of graduates ever and the first class of doctoral graduates.
“I am so incredibly honored to be here at this golden time in the history of CSUB,” said President Lynnette Zelezny in a press release. “Commencement is the most joyous day on the calendar for everyone on campus, but this year holds even greater meaning for me because it is my first at CSUB. What a wonderful time to be a ’Runner.”
The university will award 2,312 bachelor’s degrees, a 28 percent increase from the 1,806 undergraduate degrees awarded last year, according to a press release. Around 1,708 students will participate in the 49th ceremony at 7:30 a.m. on May 24 at the CSUB Main Soccer Field.
The hooding ceremony for 348 graduate students who have registered to participate will be held 6 p.m. May 22 at the CSUB Main Soccer Field. A total of 462 graduate degrees will be awarded this academic year, including 12 doctoral degrees in educational leadership.
“This inaugural class of doctoral graduates is a turning point, not just for CSUB but for the region we serve,” Zelezny said. “Many of the graduates of our educational leadership program have been able to pursue the most advanced degree in their profession while remaining right here in Kern County classrooms, providing a compelling example of what is possible to their students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.