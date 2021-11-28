CSUB to graduate first kinesiology master’s graduates

Even as a standout athlete, Jesenia Nieves didn’t get much respect in PE class growing up.
“I felt like all the attention was directed to the male students. They were such big ball hogs. So the other girls and I, rather than being in the activities, would walk the court instead.”
After completing a study on gender’s role in exercise, Nieves now has the research to back up her first-hand observations.
And even more important: She will have the power to ensure all students feel included when she becomes a physical education teacher herself, thanks to the master’s degree in kinesiology she will receive at CSUB’s Fall 2021 Commencement Ceremony on Dec. 16 at Mechanics Banks Arena.
For the first time ever, CSUB will confer two master of science degrees in kinesiology, a health discipline that prepares professionals for fields like physical therapy, personal training, teaching, community wellness, coaching, nutrition and much more.
Nieves and Halle Meadows, both of whom enrolled in the fall of 2020 when the master’s courses began, will be the first of the 19 students in the 18-month online program to earn their master’s degrees in the field.
“It feels pretty cool,” said Meadows, who already has accepted a teaching position at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay, Ore., where she also is coaching soccer. “I’m just so excited to use my knowledge and education to help people understand how important it is to take care of our bodies.”
The addition of a master’s degree program in kinesiology was the result of a lengthy and rigorous process at the university, said kinesiology professor Kris Grappendorf, who was instrumental in developing the program.
The impetus for the new degree was simple: The region needs more health and wellness professionals, and several community members reached out to CSUB and asked the university to help.
“Our area has among the poorest health outcomes in the state, and we are an aging population,” Grappendorf said. “CSUB sees it as our mission to provide a workforce to address those issues.”
Dr. Vernon Harper, provost and vice president for academic affairs at CSUB, said the kinesiology master’s degree is just one of many new opportunities available to students across the entire university, in disciplines that range from public health, to agricultural business, to entrepreneurship, the arts and beyond.
“CSUB is growing, and not just in the numbers of students, faculty and staff,” he said. “We are expanding the boundaries of what is possible if we are audacious enough to dream it. With the support of our community, we are rising every minute of every day.”
‘RESEARCH … OPENED MY MIND’
Meadows, 28, was a student in the undergraduate kinesiology program at CSUB when her professors posed an interesting question: What would you want in a master’s degree program?
“I said to dive deeper into information and research,” she recalled.
She got her wish.
For their research as part of the master’s program, both she and Nieves explored questions that stemmed from their days as scholar athletes. The pandemic tested their resourcefulness when the students were forced to pivot after in-person research became impossible.
For her research on gender differences as a predictor for exercise behavior, Nieves originally intended to focus on high school students but switched to college students, who were easier to access. Meadows’ research explores whether core strength and stability influence the accuracy of a soccer shot.
“I’m super proud of Halle’s work,” said Dr. Brittany Sanchez, who teaches in the undergraduate and graduate kinesiology programs. “She has always been very inquisitive and engaged, even when she was an undergrad. She loves this field.”
Nieves, who earned her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from CSU East Bay in 2020, said she had never had the opportunity to do research before enrolling in the master’s program at CSUB.
“The whole process was new to me, so I learned a lot. I think that research, in general, opened my mind to look at things from a different perspective.”
CSUB recently sent four students to the annual Southwest American College of Sports Medicine conference in Costa Mesa, where they presented their research.
“It’s such a great opportunity for them to network and see what everybody is doing,” Sanchez said. “What I want to see is us being able to really start developing our research agendas, and collaborations are very important to me. We’re starting to bring in faculty with different specialties within kinesiology, and that’s the really exciting part.”
Dr. Zachary Zenko, assistant professor of kinesiology and director of the master’s program, is Nieves’ faculty mentor.
“I’m so proud of Jesenia and that we are graduating our first students from the master’s program. Now we have a steady stream of incoming students and students making steady progress toward a degree in the program. Personally, this is my first graduating master’s student that I’m mentoring. I’m always going to remember this moment.”
‘WHERE DO WE WANT TO GO NEXT?’
When Grappendorf arrived at CSUB in 1998, there were three faculty members and 121 students in what was then called the physical education program. A decade later, the number of students had nearly doubled, and by 2016-17, there were 424 students.
“We’re now hovering around 500 students and 12 faculty,” said Grappendorf, who attributes the surging numbers to the growing need for a workforce to serve a region chronically under-represented in health and wellness professions.
“It has always been a part of our discussions as a department: Where do we want to go next?” said Grappendorf, who noted the decision was made to offer the program online.
“But kinesiology is a lot about human movement and the study of that, so how could we do it all online? We’re really comfortable with the quality of our curriculum.
And Zenko noted that there are opportunities for in-person interactions.
“It’s important to acknowledge students can come to campus to collect data and use our lab and classroom spaces,” he said. “There are opportunities for in-person, hands-on data collection.”
The program was developed so that a student could complete it in 18 months, over four semesters.
“It’s really crazy hard for me to believe we did it,” said Nieves, 24, who enrolled in CSUB’s online program after being referred by staff at Cal State East Bay as she was completing her bachelor’s degree.
“I don’t want to say I sacrificed my social life because I did hang out with friends,” she said. “But most of my time was structured around school. I had my iPad and it went with me everywhere.”
THE FIRST JOURNEY ACROSS THAT STAGE
Beyond being the first two kinesiology master’s graduates at CSUB, Meadows and Nieves share another bond: Neither participated in their undergraduate commencement ceremonies — Nieves because COVID-19 postponed graduation and Meadows because she finished her degree in the fall and didn’t want to return in the spring.
“I’m really excited,” said Nieves, noting that she has a lot of family in Bakersfield.
Meadows, who will return to her hometown on a soccer scouting trip, has an additional motivation for participating in commencement: “My mom threatened me if I didn’t!”
Both students said they couldn’t have graduated on time without the help of their professors.
“A big thank you to Dr. Zenko,” Nieves said. “I wouldn’t be one of the first ones to graduate if it wasn’t for him. He provided a timeline, and I wouldn’t have made it without one.”
Sanchez has had a front-row seat for Meadows’ journey throughout college, making the moment an emotional one for the professor, who began her teaching career at CSUB.
“Halle was in my very first exercise physiology class in 2017 when I first walked into the classroom scared to death. She was in my very first cohort of undergraduate students. I’m just so proud of her.”