Cal State Bakersfield invites the community to join in for California Clean Air Day at the university's Edible Garden on Thursday.
Attendees are encouraged to help plant 20 water-friendly fruit trees, estimated to yield nearly 30,000 pounds of produce over the next 10 years for the CSUB Food Pantry, according to a press release.
There will be free food, courtesy of Better Bowls, and Grimm Family Education Foundation has contributed three fruit trees for planting. Other organizations to host tables include the Kegley Institute of Ethics, Commute Kern, Kern Green, Sierra Club and Zero-Waste Bakersfield.
The CSU Bakersfield Edible Garden is a one-acre campus garden currently in development to advance solutions for food insecurity, environmental education and public health.
For more information, contact jsanchez93@csub.edu.
