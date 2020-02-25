The California State University system received funding from the S.D. Bechtel Jr. Foundation for the CSU Residency Year Service Scholarship Program.
This scholarship program is important for CSU candidates as the system produces half of California’s new teachers, averaging more than 7,500 candidates annually. These candidates are highly diverse, with nearly one-third identifying as Hispanic/Latino and more than two-thirds receiving Pell grants.
The Teacher Residency Scholarship Program was established for CSU students enrolled in teacher preparation programs that meet the standard of quality set by the New Generation of Educators Initiative.
The scholarship is available to those committed to teaching in a high-need school for two years. The focus has been on teaching English learners, earning a bilingual credential, teaching in urban or high-need schools or supporting students with special needs. The scholarship recognizes candidates in these groups who demonstrate a financial need and have attributes of merit, including excellent academic performance, significant personal achievements and community service.
More than 290 scholarships averaging $10,000 have already been distributed to teacher candidates at various campuses, including Cal State Bakersfield.
At CSUB, 43 prospective teachers with demonstrated need were awarded the scholarship. Across the CSU, these scholarships totaled more than $2.5 million.
Nearly 8 percent of the nation's teachers graduate from a CSU.
