With its 3D printers, laser cutters, ShopBot and more, there's a lot you can make at Cal State Bakersfield's Fab Lab. Even, it turns out, a replica part of the Apollo 11 Command Module hatch.
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, special effects designer (and "Mythbusters" host) Adam Savage challenged more than 40 groups to create different pieces of the hatch, which he will then assemble live with artist Jen Schachter at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum on July 18.
The Cal State Bakersfield Fab Lab was one of those groups invited to build a piece, and now Fab Lab specialist Bobby Hartsock and four Fab Lab interns are putting the final touches on their latch assembly before sending it to Washington, D.C.
"It's a big community build," said Andrea Medina, director of grants and outreach at the university's School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering. "We're super excited that we were selected for this. It's pretty prestigious."
The Fab Lab is part of Cal State Bakersfield's NSME, the fastest growing school at the university. Plans are currently in the works for a proposed 53,000-square-foot state-of-the-art Energy and Engineering Innovation Center, which would serve the ever-growing number of STEM majors as well as the community. The school is currently seeking donations to fund the building.
Funded by Chevron and established in 2014, the Fab Lab is a place where students and the community can come to work on any kind of fabrication project. It's one of 1,600 in the world, and the only brick-and-mortar Fab Lab in the CSU and UC school systems.
The group was pre-selected for the project, and the lab's interns were eager to join Hartsock in building the piece. Student interns Grace Roman, Alfredo Arevalo, Kalyn Dunham and Ivan Martinez Hernandez jumped at the chance to be a part of the build.
"My main interest is space exploration," said Arevalo, a soon-to-be senior studying electrical engineering. "When Bobby told us about it, (I said) 'I'm on board. Put me on that!'"
The hatch itself is significant because of its part in the 1967 Apollo 1 fire, where three astronauts were killed during a dress rehearsal for an upcoming launch. When it was later discovered they couldn't open the inward-opening door to escape the fire, NASA changed the design to be outward-opening.
The latch assembly the local team is creating is one of about a dozen on the hatch, all of them working together to safely open the door.
"Other groups are doing this too," Hartsock said. "But we're given leeway to make them out of whatever we feel like."
Using files and drawings shared with them for the project, the five team members were able to work out each smaller individual piece of the latch assembly.
"Most of the teams didn't request the latch assembly," Hartsock said, noting that it's more labor-intensive than other pieces. "We said we have no preference. We'll do whatever."
"That's how amazing our team is," Medina added. "They want to dive in and do it."
The local team was given its part of the assignment during the second week of June, Hartsock said, with the end of the month the initial deadline. When they were given a little more time to work on it, the team members decided to try to improve on the 3D-printed pieces they first made.
"We have the back-up pieces done," said Medina, referring to the 3D-printed versions. "They're not as exciting as what we want to do."
"The ones we want to present are exact replicas," Hartsock added.
With the extra time, the team is working on creating the latch assembly by milling the pieces with aluminum using a 5-Axis CNC machine. A third version the team is working on is casting, using 3D prints to make a mold and pouring in a lead-free pewter to create a metal replica.
"I'm glad they extended the deadline," Arevalo said. "Now we have extra time to make the pieces perfect."
A few days before the July 12 deadline, when the piece will need to arrive in D.C., the team will decide which version to send. The live assembly will likely be streamed online, though no details are yet available. After the assembly, the finished hatch will be on display at the museum.
With each of the 40-plus groups making their pieces in different ways, the result will be a kind of patchwork of fabrication.
In an article for his website Tested.com, Savage said, "While the parts are all accurate in size to the original, they will be made in all different colors and finishes, a celebration of different fabrication techniques, some traditional, some cutting edge."
That one of those pieces Savage and Schachter will be assembling will have been made right here in Bakersfield shows how special the Fab Lab and the NSME students are.
"I think it's good exposure; it shows CSUB is growing in the engineering world," Arevalo said. "Considering this is a relatively new program, it's great that we can do projects like this."
