A father and Army combat veteran, Eder Tavera worked in the petroleum industry and considered becoming a police officer before ultimately returning to college and his lifelong love of science. The daughter of immigrants, Julnar Al Azzam was a high school overachiever accepted to an elite university, who, at the last minute, changed course to remain close to family.
Their journeys to Cal State Bakersfield could not have been more different, but their paths have converged at a momentous crossroads: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of the most prestigious research institutions in the world.
“It’s opened up a whole new perspective on things and my career and what’s possible,” said Al Azzam, a biochemistry major who began her yearlong fellowship July 17. “It’s showing me that with research, science and development, you need everybody. That’s where you get these novel ideas is when people work together. I can’t stress the importance of that experience enough. It’s really shifted my focus from strictly what I learn from books and biochemistry to a wider scope.”
Eder, 33, and Al Azzam, 19, are the first CSUB students to be selected as research fellows in a highly competitive program launched in 2021 by the Livermore Lab Foundation, a philanthropic partner that supports the work at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, a hub of cutting-edge research since 1952. In December, the lab made history by achieving fusion ignition, a breakthrough decades in the making that will advance the future of clean energy.
“Our mission is two-fold,” said Sally Allen, executive director of the Livermore Lab Foundation.
“We want to advance science and innovation at the lab and inspire and cultivate the next generation of STEM leaders, while diversifying the ranks of our scientific community. CSUB has been on our radar at the foundation for three years. The university is essential in carbon-management research because of Kern County’s unique geography and position as a leader in energy for generations.”
The university, the Livermore Lab Foundation and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory are working together on a number of carbon-research initiatives and have co-hosted two carbon-management symposiums at CSUB. The partnership has the potential to expand even further, creating opportunities for students and faculty researchers exploring new technologies to address climate challenges.
“Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is one of the world’s leading energy research institutions, and its foundation is pioneering an educational outreach program in Kern County high schools that is focused on energy and climate change,” said Anthony Rathburn, professor of geological sciences and interim director of CSUB’s California Energy Research Center.
“Through mentorship and enabling individual research accomplishments, this fellowship program gives students the self-assurance needed to apply for graduate school and for setting career goals that might otherwise have seemed out of reach.”
Tavera never dreamed he would be considering graduate school, but that changed this summer during his work with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory scientist Elwin Jacob Hunter Sellars, who is researching direct air capture of carbon dioxide.
“My mentor developed his own breakthrough analyzer, a machine that records data and the concentration of carbon dioxide as it’s passing through a column and being absorbed by certain materials,” Tavera said. “The machine he created and developed, it’s so simple. He put the components together and made it out of a storage container he bought at Walmart. My mentor is teaching me that being resourceful and inventive is so important in research.”
The geology major plans to enter the master’s program at CSUB and then work in his field for a time before pursuing his doctorate and a career in the laboratory.
“From what I’ve been told, this fellowship could be one of the highlights of my career in the scientific realm,” said Tavera, whose fellowship ends just in time for the start of the 2023-24 academic year on Aug. 28. “It’s hard to grasp the magnitude of how crucial this is to my development, but I know it’s important. I’m pretty blessed.”
Tavera and Al Azzam are paid a stipend to conduct research and do much of their work remotely from their homes in Bakersfield. They each have their own mentor and work on small teams that allow for one-on-one access to the nation’s premier scientists.
“I mean, right off the bat, it felt very eye-opening,” said Al Azzam, who is working with researcher Corey Myers on carbon-capture technology. “You feel this new sense of importance and appreciation in the work you’re doing and the work other people are doing. You can tell the people there care about what they’re doing and that they have the resources they need to not only succeed, but enjoy what they’re doing and to collaborate.”
At CSUB, Al Azzam has partnered with Karlo Lopez, associate dean of the School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering and professor of chemistry and biochemistry, on research that seeks to uncover an enzymatic process to reduce sulfur in fossil fuels. Lopez said that Al Azzam’s “inquisitive spirit” made her an excellent candidate for the fellowship.
“For an undergraduate student to be invited to do research at a national laboratory is a big deal,” Lopez said. “These opportunities are usually reserved for graduate students and postdoctoral fellows. That Julnar was selected from a competitive pool speaks to her ability as a scientist and to the quality education she has received at CSUB.”
The Livermore Lab Foundation executive director agrees with Lopez’s assessment of the CSUB fellows.
“They have been incredibly enthusiastic and impressive young people, so motivated and excited,” Allen said. “We couldn’t ask for better ambassadors to introduce this type of opportunity to their peers. The fact that Eder was a veteran was very inspiriting to us. When we interviewed him, he was an open book, basically saying, ‘Give me anything you want to give me.’”
Tavera said his willingness to tackle challenges dates to his time as an infantryman in some of the most dangerous combat zones in the world, including Iraq and East Africa. As a reminder of that pivotal time in his life, he wears a black bracelet that bears a simple inscription: Ramon Mora, 5-22-2011.
“He was my best friend over there and I lost him in combat. We were the same age. I wear the bracelet as a memorial to him and a reminder that I’ve got a lot of work to do.
“I think more than anything, having served and having seen the world outside the American social structure, I really appreciate life a lot more. I enjoy being a father, I enjoy having the ability to pursue life how I want to pursue life. I really feel good about being able to tell my grandkids one day that I served my country during the conflict and that I served my country in science as well.”