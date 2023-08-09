Julnar Eder and President Zelezny_500013292

From left, Eder Tavera, Cal State Bakersfield President Lynnette Zelezny and Julnar Al Azzam at the Carbon Management Technical Symposium at CSUB in April. Tavera and Al Azzam were selected by the Livermore Lab Foundation to participate in a highly competitive fellowship this summer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of the most prestigious research institutions in the world.

 Photo courtesy of the Livermore Lab Foundation

A father and Army combat veteran, Eder Tavera worked in the petroleum industry and considered becoming a police officer before ultimately returning to college and his lifelong love of science. The daughter of immigrants, Julnar Al Azzam was a high school overachiever accepted to an elite university, who, at the last minute, changed course to remain close to family.

Their journeys to Cal State Bakersfield could not have been more different, but their paths have converged at a momentous crossroads: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of the most prestigious research institutions in the world.

Jennifer Self is senior director of strategic communications and public information officer at CSUB