Parking a car at The Marketplace might be less of a headache for Cal State Bakersfield students, but who's to say it'll be there when they come back from class.
Effective Monday, any unauthorized vehicles parked in The Marketplace parking lots will be subject to tow at the owner’s expense, according to an email sent Wednesday from CSUB Chief of Police Marty Williamson.
"They advised signs are already posted with this info and they have elected to enforce their rights and enforce unauthorized parking by towing the unauthorized vehicles," he wrote.
Parking on CSUB's campus is pushing maximum capacity, Williamson added. There are 3,954 daily slots available, and 6,711 parking passes have been issued, which is 1,600 more than last year.
It is expected, however, that the number of passes exceeds the number of parking spots because not all students, staff and faculty are on campus at the same time, explained Jennifer Self, CSUB director of public affairs and communications.
"Though our University Police Department believes we have enough spaces to meet the increased demand, it takes a little more patience and time to locate spaces than it used to," Self said. "CSUB advises that students, staff and faculty take that into consideration when making their morning commute and calculating how long it will take to walk to class or the office."
A parking pass costs $93 per semester and can be purchased online at www.csub.edu or at the cashiering window.
Williamson also urges students to use alternate means of transportation, such as GET bus.
