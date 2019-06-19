A local Cal State Bakersfield student whose dream to study in South Korea will become a reality after she was awarded a $10,000 scholarship from Taco Bell.
Caitlyn Gallegos, a Taco Bell employee from Shafter, was selected out of 13,000 total applicants to win a $10,000 Taco Bell Foundation Live Más scholarship.
She was surprised one day at work with a large check and was surrounded by her colleagues and family members.
In her application video she said she wants to become an English literature teacher for high schoolers and "help them become excellent adults."
She is currently an English major at CSUB and plans on using her scholarship to study abroad in Korea to "acquire a cultural understanding of different teaching methods" she can utilize in her classroom, according to her application video.
She is passionate about traveling and learning about different cultures and is currently learning Korean, Japanese and sign language.
She also plans to pursue a master's degree.
The Taco Bell Foundation recently awarded $4.6 million in Live Más Scholarships to 531 students and employees across the country, according to a press release.
