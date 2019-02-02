The Cal State Bakersfield Police Department are looking for a man who they say fondled a woman without her consent while on campus last month.
The department said that on Jan. 31 at around 6:45 p.m., a woman noticed someone walking behind her while she was walking in Lot D. When she neared the north end of the parking lot, police say a man came up to her and fondled her.
The woman flashed her phone light in the suspect’s eyes, after which he ran north toward Stockdale Highway, according to police.
The man has been described as being a clean-shaven Hispanic man in his late teens or early twenties. He is around 5 feet 5 inches, thin with dark complexion. He was last seen wearing dark denim jeans and a dark hoodie sweatshirt. He was also wearing a backpack and carrying a lunch bag.
The department is warning students to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious people. If a student thinks they are being followed, police recommend that they call out for help and run to a lighted building and use one of the blue phones to call the department.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the police at
The incident happened on the same day that a Bakersfield College student reported a nude man who had asked her if she wanted a ride.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 7 a.m., officers were sent to the college after getting a report of a white man in his early 30s who was driving a new GMC Sierra. He allegedly contacted a woman on campus and asked if she wanted a ride, as it was raining at the time.
The department said the woman could tell that the man was naked and immediately left the area to notify police.
BPD said there was no surveillance footage in the area the incident occurred. No one has been arrested in the case.
