CSUB starts new kinesiology scholarship

Cal State Bakersfield will be offering a new scholarship for kinesiology majors beginning next year, thanks to a donation from retired accountant and former Bakersfield resident Gayland Smith.
The Joy Anderson Smith Scholarship, named in memory of Smith's late wife, will be open to juniors and seniors in kinesiology, according to a release from CSUB. The $5,000 scholarship will be available to at least one student each year who has a grade point average of at least 2.7.
There will be a preference for students with an interest in pursuing a degree in nutrition. This, too, is a tribute to Joy Anderson Smith, who worked as a dietitian at San Joaquin Hospital and Valley Children’s Hospital and also privately consulted for diabetics.
"Joy felt that good nutrition was important in helping to develop and maintain a healthy body. It touches all of our lives," Smith said, in a statement. "If the scholarship helps individuals learn the importance of good health, it will have achieved its purpose."
An initial gift of $27,000 in December established the scholarship.