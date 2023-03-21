CSUB Small Business Development Center to present benefits of ChatGPT webinar

The use of ChatGPT and artificial intelligence to help businesses grow are among topics of a free webinar presented by the Cal State Bakersfield Small Business Development Center from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Host and SBDC director Kelly Bearden will begin the webinar with a look at weather-related disaster assistance for businesses, economic fallout with a banking crisis, capital resources and grants.
Bearden will be joined by Justin Powers, owner and founder of Kernville Cowork, a coworking space in the Kern River Valley that serves as a hub for small business startups.
Powers will talk about the emergence of the ChatGPT platform, uses business owners have discovered and potential for the technology to help businesses grow.
The new AI platform was released in November and received a major update last week.
Powers has more than a decade of experience in web development. He worked with Salesforce, Inc., and several tech startups prior to launching Kernville Cowork in 2018.