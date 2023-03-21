 Skip to main content
CSUB Small Business Development Center to present benefits of ChatGPT webinar

The use of ChatGPT and artificial intelligence to help businesses grow are among topics of a free webinar presented by the Cal State Bakersfield Small Business Development Center from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Host and SBDC director Kelly Bearden will begin the webinar with a look at weather-related disaster assistance for businesses, economic fallout with a banking crisis, capital resources and grants.

