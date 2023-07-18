CSUB Alumni Hall of Fame

Kris Tiner, Cynthia Zimmer, Emily Duran and Jennifer Thurston were inducted into the CSUB Alumni Hall of Fame in March.

 John Harte / For CSUB

California State University, Bakersfield’s Alumni Association is accepting nominations for its CSUB Alumni Hall of Fame.

Members of the Alumni Hall of Fame are individuals who have distinguished themselves in their career, volunteered their time, talent and/or resources to benefit their community and brought honor to their alma mater.

Recommended for you