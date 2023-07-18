California State University, Bakersfield’s Alumni Association is accepting nominations for its CSUB Alumni Hall of Fame.
Members of the Alumni Hall of Fame are individuals who have distinguished themselves in their career, volunteered their time, talent and/or resources to benefit their community and brought honor to their alma mater.
“Think of it as a lifetime achievement award for someone who earned a degree or teaching credential from CSUB more than five years ago,” said Sarah Hendrick, CSUB director of alumni engagement.
Any member of the public may submit a nomination. A committee of CSUB Alumni Association board members, university faculty and a representative of the CSUB president will select inductees for 2024.
The nomination deadline is Aug. 1.