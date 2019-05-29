Cal State Bakersfield’s School of Business and Public Administration has announced Seung B. Bach will take over as the new associate dean.
“I am thrilled to be joining BPA and to have the opportunity to work with dedicated CSUB students, committed colleagues, and engaged business communities in Bakersfield,” Bach said.
Bach joins CSUB from Sacramento State, where he held positions as professor of entrepreneurship and strategy, a founding faculty director for the Center for Entrepreneurship, interim associate dean for undergraduate programs, and chair of the strategic planning task force, according to a press release.
Bach received his Ph.D. in business administration from the University of Tennessee, a master of business administration from George Washington University and a master of science in management from Hanyang University in Seoul, Korea.
